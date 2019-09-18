Red Dead Online, the online chunk of Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2, just might be getting an expansion like Undead Nightmare. Different players are finding examples of NPCs that look like zombies. Reddit user groats_active posted this image, showing what certainly appears to be a zombie:

That user isn't the only one, as there have been other reports of similar findings. It's become a common trend for service-based online games to tease new events or updates with easter eggs some time before the update releases and that could be what is happening here.

Now it's certainly possible that these are just glitches however, the resemblance to a zombie is uncanny. Additionally, Halloween is roughly a month and a half away, so the timing for a spooky expansion or update being teased certainly checks out. The original Red Dead Redemption got a massive expansion featuring zombies called Undead Nightmare, so precedent is certainly present.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been a massive success for Take-Two and Rockstar so it's obvious the support for Red Dead Online will continue for some time. We'll keep you updated on any further information or official announcements.