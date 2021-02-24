Ahead of the launch of Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series phones on March 4, Realme today unveiled the latest additions to its Narzo series in India. The new Narzo 30 Pro is the first 5G-enabled phone to launch under the Narzo series.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro comes with an impressive 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 800U 5G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. Around the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. You also get a 16MP selfie camera and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Disappointingly, the Narzo 30 Pro will ship with Android 10 out of the box. However, Realme has promised that the Android 11 update will arrive "soon."

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be going on sale via Flipkart, Realme's online store, and offline stores across India starting March 4. The phone has been priced at ₹16,999 ($235) for the 6GB/64GB version and ₹19,999 ($275) for the 8GB/128GB version.

While the Narzo 30 Pro 5G is one of the best cheap Android phones the company has launched so far, the entry-level Narzo 30A isn't anywhere near as impressive. It offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by MediaTek's Helio G85 chipset. The dual-camera setup on the back of the phone includes a 13MP main sensor and a monochrome sensor for depth sensing. It also packs a large 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and an 8MP selfie camera. The Narzo 30A is priced at ₹8,999 ($125) for the 3GB/32GB version and ₹9,999 ($140) for the 4GB/64GB version.