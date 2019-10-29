The mid-range Realme X2 featuring a quad camera setup with a 64MP primary camera is now available in Europe. Realme has started shipping the phone to Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and the UK.

Realme has priced the mid-range phone at €299 ($331) in Europe and is currently selling it in just a single version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Color options on offer include Pearl Blue and Pearl White.

Realme X2 is basically a variant of the Realme XT with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset under the hood. The phone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It has a quad camera setup at the back with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Realme X2 also offers a 32MP selfie camera, large 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, a USB Type-C port, Dolby Atmos support, and a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.