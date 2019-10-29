What you need to know
- Realme X2 is now on sale in several markets across Europe.
- Available in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colors, the phone is priced at €299 in the old continent.
- Realme X2 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and has a quad camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor.
The mid-range Realme X2 featuring a quad camera setup with a 64MP primary camera is now available in Europe. Realme has started shipping the phone to Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and the UK.
Realme has priced the mid-range phone at €299 ($331) in Europe and is currently selling it in just a single version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Color options on offer include Pearl Blue and Pearl White.
Realme X2 is basically a variant of the Realme XT with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset under the hood. The phone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
It has a quad camera setup at the back with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Realme X2 also offers a 32MP selfie camera, large 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, a USB Type-C port, Dolby Atmos support, and a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.
Realme X2
If you are looking for a new mid-range Android phone that offers a brilliant camera experience, the Realme X2 is definitely worth considering. The phone has a quad-lens camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary camera. You also get an 8MP wide-angle lens, a dedicated macro camera, and a depth sensor for portrait shots.
