Yesterday, Realme forayed into the flagship smartphone segment with the launch of the Realme X2 Pro. Powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 855+ chip, Realme's first true flagship smartphone could prove to be a strong rival to flagship devices from rival Chinese brands such as Xiaomi and OnePlus. Just a day after the smartphone's debut, Realme has started sending invites to an event in India on November 20, which is when the smartphone will be formally launched in the country.

The Realme X2 Pro India launch event will be held in New Delhi, India on November 20 at 12:30 PM IST. Since all Realme devices launched so far have been priced very aggressively in India, we expect the Realme X2 Pro to be more affordable than the latest OnePlus 7T series devices. However, thanks to the faster Snapdragon 855+ chipset and a 90Hz panel, it may not be as affordable as the Redmi K20 Pro .

Realme X2 Pro sports a 6.5-inch dew-drop AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution, 1000 nit peak brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GGGB UFS 3.0 storage. At the back is a quad camera setup with a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens with 5x hybrid optical zoom, an 8MP wide angle snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone also features a 4000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology, 16MP selfie camera with super nightscape support, dual-frequency GPS, an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

