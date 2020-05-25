Realme made its foray into wearables with the Realme Band earlier this year, and now the brand is debuting its first full-fledged smartwatch. The Realme Watch is a budget smartwatch that retails for just ₹3,999 ($52) in India, offering features like real-time heart monitoring and blood oxygen saturation levels. The Realme Watch has a 1.4-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 320 x 320, translating to a pixel density of 323PPI. Realme says the smartwatch has a maximum brightness of 380 nits in auto mode, with the panel also offering 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection against scratches. Oh, and there's a Realme logo at the bottom of the screen. There's also IP68 dust and water resistance, and the smartwatch connects over Bluetooth 5.0 and works with Android's Smart Lock feature. There's no standalone GPS, but that's easily forgivable given the category the smartwatch is aimed at. Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

The standout feature on the Realme Watch is blood oxygen saturation level monitoring. The SpO2 sensor is powered by Goodix — the same brand that produces optical in-fingerprint sensors on most phones today. This is a big deal, because SpO2 monitoring has usually been reserved on smartwatches that cost well over $150. There's also real-time heart rate monitoring, and you can set up alerts for when your heart rate it low or high. You also get idle alerts, drinking reminders, and there's also a meditation mode on the smartwatch. The Realme Watch has a 190mAh battery with a quoted battery life of seven to 10 days. That's pretty great when you factor in all the features on offer. The smartwatch has 12 watch faces built-in, and Realme says an upcoming OTA update will bring 100 watch faces to the device. The Realme Watch is available in four colors, but you'll only be able to get it in black. If you want the orange or blue bands, you'll have to shell out an additional ₹499 ($6.50) for each band.