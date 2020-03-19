Realme, which started off as an OPPO sub-brand two years back, became the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand in 2019. The company is now looking to further increase its market share in the budget segment with a new smartphone series called Narzo.

As per the teaser website for Narzo, Realme's upcoming smartphone series will deliver "max performance" and is customized for Generation-Z. A report from 91Mobiles claims the first Narzo-branded smartphone will be launched in India very soon and is likely to be available in two variants. As of now, however, Realme hasn't revealed a specific launch date.

Unique. Extraordinary. Bold.

Words that define you, words that define it.

Get ready to #FeelThePower, with the new smartphone series, the #realmeNarzo!

Stay tuned to know more.https://t.co/fMrX6tbyLb pic.twitter.com/g9VhNGpS0N — realme (@realmemobiles) March 19, 2020

The new youth-focused smartphone series will reportedly take on Xiaomi's POCO and Redmi sub-brands in the budget segment. Unfortunately, there is no word yet on the tech specs of the upcoming Narzo series smartphone.

Thanks to a solid lineup of budget and mid-range phones, Realme's shipments in the Indian market grew by a whopping 263.5% YoY in 2019, according to data from IDC. When it comes to market share, however, Realme still has a long way to go before it can catch up with Xiaomi. While Xiaomi held 28.6% of the Indian smartphone market last year, Realme's share was only 10.6%. Realme expects its market share to grow significantly this year, and the new Narzo series could play an important role in helping the company achieve strong growth in the budget segment.

