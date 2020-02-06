Realme today launched the world's first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek's Helio G70 chipset, dubbed the Realme C3. The new Realme C3 is the latest addition to the company's entry-level smartphone lineup for the Indian market. It succeeds the Realme C2 that the brand had launched in April last year.

The phone will be going on sale in the country starting February 14 via Flipkart and Realme.com in Blazing Red and Frozen Blue colors. While it will initially be sold exclusively online, Realme says the entry-level phone will be available from offline stores across the country from February 20. The company has priced the base 3GB/32GB variant of the phone at ₹6,999 ($98), while the 4GB/64GB variant will retail for ₹7,999 ($112).

The Realme C3 is powered by MediaTek's latest Helio G70 chipset, which features two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2GHz and six efficiency-oriented Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.7 GHz. It sports a large 6.5-inch "Mini-drop" screen with HD+ resolution and a claimed screen-to-body ratio of 89.8%. The waterdrop notch at the top of the display houses a 5MP selfie camera.

At the back of the Realme C3 is a dual-camera setup featuring a 12MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. Keeping the lights on is a massive 5,000mAh battery, claimed to provide up to 20.8 hours of YouTube playback time. On the software front, Realme C3 is the brand's first to run Realme UI, based on Android 10.

