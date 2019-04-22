Realme has announced its latest entry-level phone, the C2. The phone has the same laser-cut pattern at the back as the Realme 2, and will be available in two color options: Diamond Blue and Diamond Black. What makes it exciting though is the price — the base 2GB/16GB model will go on sale in India for just ₹5,999 ($85), and the 3GB/32GB edition will be available for ₹7,999 ($115).

The phone is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio P22, which has eight Cortex A53 cores clocked up to 2.2GHz. There's a 6.1-inch 720p display with a dewdrop cutout, dual 13MP + 2MP cameras at the back, 5MP shooter up front, a MicroSD slot in addition to two SIM card slots, and a 4000mAh battery.

On the software front, the phone runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. That's a big deal as most phones in this segment continue to be offered with older versions of Android. The huge battery will allow the C2 to deliver two-day battery life with ease, and the phone in general looks great considering what it costs.

Customers in India will be able to pick up the Realme C2 starting May 15, with the phone exclusive to Flipkart.