What you need to know
- Realme 6i will be the world's first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek's Helio G80 chipset.
- Realme has also confirmed that the phone will feature a 48MP quad-camera setup.
- It will be officially unveiled at an event in Myanmar on March 17.
The world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, Realme introduced its new Realme 6 series phones at a digital event in India last week. Both phones come with impressive 90Hz displays and 64MP quad cameras. Realme Myanmar has now announced that the Realme 6i will debut next week, featuring MediaTek's new Helio G80 chipset.
The Helio G80 chipset was announced by MediaTek last month and is aimed at affordable gaming smartphones. It features two ARM Cortex-A75 cores running at 2.0 GHz, coupled with six efficiency-oriented Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz. It also includes an ARM G52 MC2 GPU, a Cat.7 LTE modem, and 2x CA support.
In addition to MediaTek's Helio G80 chipset, Realme has also confirmed that the upcoming Realme 6i will feature 48MP quad rear cameras and support 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The current Realme 5i sports a quad-camera setup as well, but it only uses a 12MP primary sensor.
While the rest of the phone's tech specs have not been officially confirmed yet, it looks like the Realme 6i could be an impressive upgrade over the Realme 5i. Realme India hasn't started teasing the launch of the phone yet, but we expect the Realme 6i to be launched in India as well as a few other markets soon after its debut in Myanmar.
