What you need to know
- Realme today launched its latest budget Android smartphone in India today.
- The new Realme 5i, which debuted in Vietnam earlier this week, comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery and quad rear cameras.
- Realme 5i will go on sale in India starting January 15 for ₹8,999 ($126).
Following its formal unveiling in Vietnam earlier this week, Realme today launched the Realme 5i in India. Featuring a "sunrise design" and impressive hardware, the Realme 5i is another solid addition to the company's impressive smartphone portfolio.
The Realme 5i comes with a 6.5-inch "Mini-Drop" display with HD+ resolution and an 89% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.
On the back of the phone is a quad-camera array featuring a 12MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field-of-view, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. For selfies, the phone is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera, housed within the waterdrop notch at the top of the display.
Aside from the quad-camera setup, the other major highlight is the phone's massive 5,000mAh battery. While it only comes with a 10W charger in the box, the phone does offer reverse charging support, which means you can use it as a power bank to charge your other mobile devices.
Realme 5i will be available for purchase in India starting January 15 via Flipkart as well as Realme.com. Priced at ₹8,999 ($126) in the country, the phone will be available in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colors. Some of the launch offers include benefits worth ₹7,550 for Jio subscribers, 10% SuperCash via MobiKwik, and additional ₹500 exchange bonus from Cashify.
Realme 5i
Realme 5i is one of the company's most impressive budget smartphones yet, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 chipset and a massive 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support. You also get an AI quad-camera setup and a large 6.5-inch display with minimal bezels.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Twitter will soon let you control who can reply to your tweets
Twitter will soon test a feature that lets you choose who can reply to your tweet. This is part of a plan by the company to cultivate the conversational health of its platform.
Fossil introduces new designs for its Gen 5, Sport, and Hybrid HR watches
Along with releasing some new smartwatches from its sub-brands, Fossil also brought some new designs to CES 2020 for some of its most recent watches.
Are you still using a Nexus 7 in 2020?
The Nexus 7 will go down in history as one of the best Android tablets ever made, but here in 2020, is anyone still using it?
Expand the storage on your Moto G7 with these microSD cards
The prices for quality microSD cards continue to fall — meaning there's no better time to buy some extra storage for your Moto G7!