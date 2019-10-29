Razer today launched the Junglecat, its take on a mobile gaming controller for your phone. And if you're familiar with the Nintendo Switchs Joy-Cons, the Junglecat will look very familiar.

The Razer Junglecat is compatible with both Android smartphones and tablets, as well as Windows PCs. The controller can work in two modes: as a traditional controller or attached to a special phone case.

When used as a traditional controller, the two sides of the Junglecat remain attached to a central piece that makes them look a lot like the Switch's gamepad. You can remove either one or both sides of the controller to attach them to an included phone case, turning your phone into a handheld game console on the fly.