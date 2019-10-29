What you need to know
- Razer launched the Junglecat, a new mobile gaming controller.
- The Junglecat can be used like a traditional gamepad, or attached to a phone case for a select set of Android phones.
- You can buy the Junglecat now for $100 at Razer.
Razer today launched the Junglecat, its take on a mobile gaming controller for your phone. And if you're familiar with the Nintendo Switchs Joy-Cons, the Junglecat will look very familiar.
The Razer Junglecat is compatible with both Android smartphones and tablets, as well as Windows PCs. The controller can work in two modes: as a traditional controller or attached to a special phone case.
When used as a traditional controller, the two sides of the Junglecat remain attached to a central piece that makes them look a lot like the Switch's gamepad. You can remove either one or both sides of the controller to attach them to an included phone case, turning your phone into a handheld game console on the fly.
The included cases for the Junglecat are limited to the Razer Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and Samsung Galaxy S10+ in the U.S. In the rest of the world, the cases cover the Razer Phone 2, Huawei P30 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S10+.
The Junglecat connects to phones and PCs over Bluetooth and charge up to 100 hours of use over USB-C. You'll find everything you'd expect from a normal game controller here, including twin analof sticks, bumpers, a d-pad, and four action buttons. There's also a dedicated Razer Gamepad app on Android, which lets you tweak button mappings, thumbstick sensitivity, and more.
The Razer Junglecat is available today for $100.
Mobile gaming
Razer Junglecat
The Razer Junglecat is a mobile gaming controller that essentially turns your phone into a Switch.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Have you enabled RCS chat on your Android phone?
Over the weekend, it was discovered that you can enable RCS messaging via the Google Messages app on any Android phone regardless of which carrier you use. Have you gone ahead and done this yet?
Snapdragon Wear 3300 reportedly in the works for a massive Wear OS upgrade
Qualcomm's next-generation Wear OS chip, the Snapdragon 3300, will use an improved 12nm fabrication process leading to better performance and longer battery life.
Google reportedly wants to buy Fitbit
Google is in talks to buy fitness wearable maker Fitbit, according to a Reuters report.
Get connected with Alexa and these great security cameras
Home security cameras are growing in popularity because they're functional, and adding Alexa is a great way to get even more out of yours.