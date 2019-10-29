Razer Junglecat mobile controller attached to a Razer Phone 2Source: Razer Press Release

What you need to know

  • Razer launched the Junglecat, a new mobile gaming controller.
  • The Junglecat can be used like a traditional gamepad, or attached to a phone case for a select set of Android phones.
  • You can buy the Junglecat now for $100 at Razer.

Razer today launched the Junglecat, its take on a mobile gaming controller for your phone. And if you're familiar with the Nintendo Switchs Joy-Cons, the Junglecat will look very familiar.

The Razer Junglecat is compatible with both Android smartphones and tablets, as well as Windows PCs. The controller can work in two modes: as a traditional controller or attached to a special phone case.

When used as a traditional controller, the two sides of the Junglecat remain attached to a central piece that makes them look a lot like the Switch's gamepad. You can remove either one or both sides of the controller to attach them to an included phone case, turning your phone into a handheld game console on the fly.



The included cases for the Junglecat are limited to the Razer Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and Samsung Galaxy S10+ in the U.S. In the rest of the world, the cases cover the Razer Phone 2, Huawei P30 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S10+.

The Junglecat connects to phones and PCs over Bluetooth and charge up to 100 hours of use over USB-C. You'll find everything you'd expect from a normal game controller here, including twin analof sticks, bumpers, a d-pad, and four action buttons. There's also a dedicated Razer Gamepad app on Android, which lets you tweak button mappings, thumbstick sensitivity, and more.

The Razer Junglecat is available today for $100.

Mobile gaming

Razer Junglecat

The Razer Junglecat is a mobile gaming controller that essentially turns your phone into a Switch.

