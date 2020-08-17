Despite the 2016 re-imagining of the original Ratchet and Clank game, it's been some time since we've seen a brand new entry in the iconic PlayStation franchise. However, during Sony's PS5 showcase, Insomniac Games announced that a brand new Ratchet and Clank adventure would be on the way in the form of Rift Apart.
From the looks of it, there will be new levels, new enemies, and of course the return of everyone's favorite unlikely duo. Here's everything we know about Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart on PS5 so far.
What is Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a sequel to Insomniac Games' 2016 re-imagining of the original title. It's a third-person platformer that sees players take on the role of either Ratchet — a Lombax who knows how to fight and repair — and Clank, his robotic sidekick.
It's unknown exactly how Rift Apart will follow the 2016 title, but from the looks of the trailer, rifts have begun popping up across the world, and it'll be up to Ratchet and Clank to get to the bottom of just what's causing the rifts and how to stop them.
Can I check out any Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trailers?
So far we've only received one trailer for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, which is its reveal trailer from The Future of Gaming PS5 event. In addition to this trailer, Insomniac also showed off a couple minutes of gameplay footage.
What's the story so far in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart seems to feature the duo once again getting into trouble. In the brief trailer shown off, we're told that various dimensions have begun collapsing on one another in the form of rifts, which transport the two to different locations. At the end of the trailer, the two are split up, with Clank meeting up with a female Lombax in another dimension. Earlier this week, Insomniac Games confirmed the female Lombax would be playable, although not too much else is known about her.
Play as Ratchet AND a mysterious new female Lombax from another dimension. #RatchetPS5 #RiftApart pic.twitter.com/aMDSAB77iG— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 16, 2020
Gameplay in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will almost undoubtedly follow along with how the series normally plays. This means players can expect a ton of platforming, third-person shooting action, and rail grinding through different areas. Of course, we'll also be getting a ton of new features, as well, as Rift Apart will also feature new characters, enemies, weapons, and more.
Is Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart coming to PS4?
Nope. At the moment, it seems like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is being developed exclusively for the PS5. With the game looking to use the PlayStation 5's real-time ray-tracing and Insomniac Games having said that they will be taking advantage of the PS5's high-speed SSD in order to transport players seamlessly throughout the world, a PlayStation 4 version would just hold back too many of the ideas that Insomniac is trying to accomplish.
What's the release date?
Like most PS5 games at The Future of Gaming showcase, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was not announced with a release date or even a release window. We don't know when it'll be out, but we we'll likely be hearing more as we get closer to the holiday launch of the PlayStation 5.
Play the re-imagining
Ratchet and Clank
A sequel is on its way, so play this now!
A re-imagining of the original 2002 game, Ratchet and Clank introduces new players to the lovable duo as they go on various adventures throughout the galaxy.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
When is your Galaxy Note 20 pre-order going to be delivered?
The Galaxy Note 20 is almost here, and for folks that pre-ordered the phone, they’re getting excited about the estimated delivery date. What about you?
Review: Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is the best premium Chromebook of 2020
As manufacturers keep running to high and low pricing extremes, Acer makes a Chromebook that’s just right in terms of giving you everything you could need without making you sell a kidney to afford it.
Wondering if your phone will get the update to Android 10?
Android 10 is here! So, why isn't it on your phone yet? Here's a breakdown of which phones are confirmed to get the update and when you can look forward to it.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.