Despite the 2016 re-imagining of the original Ratchet and Clank game, it's been some time since we've seen a brand new entry in the iconic PlayStation franchise. However, during Sony's PS5 showcase, Insomniac Games announced that a brand new Ratchet and Clank adventure would be on the way in the form of Rift Apart.

From the looks of it, there will be new levels, new enemies, and of course the return of everyone's favorite unlikely duo. Here's everything we know about Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart on PS5 so far. What is Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a sequel to Insomniac Games' 2016 re-imagining of the original title. It's a third-person platformer that sees players take on the role of either Ratchet — a Lombax who knows how to fight and repair — and Clank, his robotic sidekick. Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020 It's unknown exactly how Rift Apart will follow the 2016 title, but from the looks of the trailer, rifts have begun popping up across the world, and it'll be up to Ratchet and Clank to get to the bottom of just what's causing the rifts and how to stop them. Can I check out any Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trailers?

So far we've only received one trailer for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, which is its reveal trailer from The Future of Gaming PS5 event. In addition to this trailer, Insomniac also showed off a couple minutes of gameplay footage. What's the story so far in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart seems to feature the duo once again getting into trouble. In the brief trailer shown off, we're told that various dimensions have begun collapsing on one another in the form of rifts, which transport the two to different locations. At the end of the trailer, the two are split up, with Clank meeting up with a female Lombax in another dimension. Earlier this week, Insomniac Games confirmed the female Lombax would be playable, although not too much else is known about her. Play as Ratchet AND a mysterious new female Lombax from another dimension. #RatchetPS5 #RiftApart pic.twitter.com/aMDSAB77iG — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 16, 2020 Gameplay in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will almost undoubtedly follow along with how the series normally plays. This means players can expect a ton of platforming, third-person shooting action, and rail grinding through different areas. Of course, we'll also be getting a ton of new features, as well, as Rift Apart will also feature new characters, enemies, weapons, and more. Is Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart coming to PS4?