What you need to know
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a PS5 title being developed by Insomniac Games.
- It was revealed earlier this year with some gameplay snippets showing off the ultra-fast SSD.
- Geoff Keighley has confirmed that a gameplay demo for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will be shown during Opening Night Live at Gamescom.
One of the many exciting PS5 titles shown off earlier this year was Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Today, Geoff Keighley, host of the Game Awards and Opening Night Live at Gamescom, confirmed that a gameplay demo of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will be shown off at Opening Night Live at Gamescom. This showcase is being held on Thursday, August 27 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Don't miss the world premiere @PlayStation 5 demo of Ratchet & Clank:— Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 25, 2020
Rift Apart with @insomniacgames #ps5
Watch @gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Watch at: https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/jPzzWO6Tiu
Sequel to Insomniac's 2016 Ratchet and Clank, this next-gen only title is a PS5 exclusive that shows off the console's super-fast SSD as portals to different worlds rapidly open and throw our heroes into zany situations. Developer Insomniac Games was purchased by Sony in 2018 for around $229 million, mainly in cash. The studio is now one of fourteen in Sony Worldwide Studios.
Insomniac Games is also working on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is currently set to release at some point in Holiday 2020 as a PS5 launch title. The PS5 is on track to release this holiday but preorders are not yet live and the price is currently unknown.
Back in action
Ratchet and Clank
The origin of heroes, reimagined.
In 2016's take on Ratchet and Clank, the original adventure is reimagined with new visuals and scenarios built from the ground up to take advantage of the PlayStation 4.
