One of the many exciting PS5 titles shown off earlier this year was Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Today, Geoff Keighley, host of the Game Awards and Opening Night Live at Gamescom, confirmed that a gameplay demo of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will be shown off at Opening Night Live at Gamescom. This showcase is being held on Thursday, August 27 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Sequel to Insomniac's 2016 Ratchet and Clank, this next-gen only title is a PS5 exclusive that shows off the console's super-fast SSD as portals to different worlds rapidly open and throw our heroes into zany situations. Developer Insomniac Games was purchased by Sony in 2018 for around $229 million, mainly in cash. The studio is now one of fourteen in Sony Worldwide Studios.

Insomniac Games is also working on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is currently set to release at some point in Holiday 2020 as a PS5 launch title. The PS5 is on track to release this holiday but preorders are not yet live and the price is currently unknown.