Insomniac Games has been busy in the leadup to the launch of the PS5, revealing Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

According to a new interview at Famitsu (and shortly afterward confirmed by Insomniac on Twitter), Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart features two different modes that players can choose from. One mode is 4K resolution at 30FPS, while the second mode is 60FPS at a lower resolution.

Providing options like this makes sense and it lines up with what other PS5 titles are reportedly offering, with Insomniac previously confirming that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will have a 4K 60FPS performance mode. Meanwhile, Bluepoint Games' Demon's Souls PS5 remake is going to offer a choice between a graphics mode and a framerate mode.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart does not currently have a release date but Insomniac claims it is coming sometime in the PS5 launch window. The developers previously shared an extended gameplay demo and have talked about how the game uses the DualSense controller to provide feedback for the different weapons.