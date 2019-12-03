Qualcomm is roaring into 2020 with a bunch of new announcements, including two major SoCs that it hopes will put it in good stead against Apple, Huawei, and, surprisingly, MediaTek going into the new year.

The main piece on the agenda is the Snapdragon 865, which comes standard with the X55 5G chip announced earlier this year. The upside is that while the Snapdragon 865 will support 5G, it's not on-die the way the Snapdragon 855 and previous Qualcomm chips have LTE built into the chip itself. Instead, manufacturers will need to add 5G separately using the X55 modem if they want to, adding heat and making their phones less battery efficient.

ere's what the company is saying: