Pros Unblocks Netflix and more

Good value for money

Feature rich

Lots of device support Cons Poor support site

App issues PureVPN, based in Hong Kong, has been around for over a decade now and in that time has grown to cover over 140 countries across the globe. That's thanks to over 2,000 servers which span more than 180 locations in total. All that equates to great coverage no matter where you are in the world. Security is excellent with lots of features like a selection of protocols, strong encryption and a smarter than average kill switch. All that works across lots of devices allowing you to get anonymous access to whatever you need across many different devices. This is at the same time as this supports a generous 10 devices in use at the same time. A free trial and money-back guarantee period make this a great VPN to try out before you actually commit to paying. So is this the VPN for you? Read on to find out everything you need to know about PureVPN VPN. Pricing and plans

PureVPN is a little on the pricey side when compared to the competition. Initially there's a seven day trial charged at $0.99 then you can claim 47 percent off the annual plan after that. That said, this appears to be the only way to get an annual plan so it's not a real saving when you look closer. If you're looking for a longer testing time but don't want to commit then you can try the month-to-month option but that'll cost you $10.95 a month putting it above average. Go for a longer term commitment and you pay less at $8.33 per month for a six month plan. Go for it with the annual plan and you get that 47 percent discount which actually works out to a still-more pricey than most $5.82 per month. Payment options are myriad with the likes of Bitcoin, PayPal, credit card and AliPay to name just a few ways to pay and stay anonymous. Be sure to keep an eye out for the best VPN deals as you may be able to get it even cheaper then. Testing and performance PureVPN has that Hong Kong base with servers sprawling out across the planet. The result is an ability to tie up lots of connections at a stable, decent speed. There were some odd exceptions to those cases but more on that below. When it came to performance speeds, we tested in the US using a 600Mbps connection. On the whole results were consistent denoting a reliable performance. Speeds averaged 190-250Mbps, which is faster than a lot of the competition. The lowest speed we got, on an evening test, was an abominable 2-15Mbps. This, we suspect, is due to testing in Coronavirus lockdown. But it's still worth keeping in mind when you're testing this on your trial period. Over in the UK the line tested was 75Mbps and we got an impressive average of around 65Mbps meaning very little bandwidth was lost due to the VPN. Server locations affect speeds so if you're after pure performance, a bit of testing various servers could help you perfect your connection for the ultimate speed result. Features