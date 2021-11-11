Best answer: No, PUBG: New State doesn't support cross-play with other games in the series such as PUBG Mobile. This is a new game, with new features that aren't compatible with other games.
Does PUBG: New State support cross-play?
PUBG: New State is the latest iteration of the formula started by the original PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, or PUBG. After the success of PUBG Mobile, the developers at Krafton have been working on a mobile successor title, one that might join the ranks of the best Android games available.
PUBG: New State does not support cross-play with PUBG: Mobile. This is because it's an entirely new game. While there are many similarities to PUBG: Mobile, there's also different changes, meaning it's not possible for players on one game to interact with players on another. This launch is a clean slate for everybody who plays it, with nothing carrying forward from past games.
What is new in PUBG: New State?
PUBG: New State is set several years in the future, in the year 2051. As a result, there's much more high-tech equipment for players to utilitize across the battlefield, such as drones, combat shields and grenade launchers. While it's well beyond the present day, other games in the PUBG universe are going even further, such as upcoming third-person horror game The Callisto Protocol, which is set in the year 2320, while being developed by Striking Distance and published by Krafton.
PUBG: New State is available worldwide as of Nov. 11, 2021, with a global launch following multiple alpha tests that allowed the developers to gather feedback and data. PUBG: New State is also free-to-play, meaning it costs nothing to just download it and try it out, though there are microtransactions for skins and other cosmetic items.
