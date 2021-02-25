PUBG was one of the first modern battle royales and it's beginning to expand. The company behind the game announced PUBG: New State, and it'll only be available on mobile.

New State is being developed by PUBG Studio, the same company behind PUBG Classic, and promises to "push the limits of mobile gaming" with its graphics. The game will launch some time later this year, with alpha tests for both Android and iOS on the horizon.

PUBG: New State is set within the same universe as PUBG Classic, a few decades into the future — 2051, specifically. Information on what exactly has happened to the PUBG universe in the decades between this and the original PUBG is scarce at the moment, but we do know from the trailer that the new map is called "TROI." The Play Store description says, "In 2051, anarchy rules as numerous factions battle each other."

It's still recognizably PUBG, and bears a resemblance to PUBG Mobile, but with a few futuristic touches, mostly the new gadgets visible in the trailer. You can see drones, quick-deploy shields, and motorcycles with TRON-ish glowing lights on their wheels. Players will also be able to customize their weapons with in-game kits, which include such delights as fire mode selection and grenade launcher attachments.