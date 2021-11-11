PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds, or PUBG, was one of the first major battle royale titles to hit the gaming scene, and helped deliver a new way to play games into world. Since then, the world of PUBG has gone through many changes, with the most recent being PUBG: New State, a brand new, mobile-exclusive game set in the PUBG universe.

With PUBG: New State coming out and looking to make a splash as one of the best Android games on the market, players looking to dive into the game may be wondering what devices the game will work on. With that in mind, check out the list of compastible devices for playing PUBG: New State.