Pubg New State Key ArtSource: Krafton

PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds, or PUBG, was one of the first major battle royale titles to hit the gaming scene, and helped deliver a new way to play games into world. Since then, the world of PUBG has gone through many changes, with the most recent being PUBG: New State, a brand new, mobile-exclusive game set in the PUBG universe.

With PUBG: New State coming out and looking to make a splash as one of the best Android games on the market, players looking to dive into the game may be wondering what devices the game will work on. With that in mind, check out the list of compastible devices for playing PUBG: New State.

Android Requirements for PUBG: New State

For Android devices, you'll need a device with at least the following minimum requirements in order to play PUBG: New State:

  • CPU: 64-bit (ABI arm64 or higher)

  • RAM: 2GB or higher

  • OS: Android 6.0 or higher

  • Open GL 3.1 or higher / Vulkan 1.1 or higher

Thankfully, the requirements for PUBG: New State aren't too excessive, and likely won't be too hard for a majority of users to hit. It seems as if developer PUBG Studios has made sure to try and make the game playable on as many devices as possible.

iOS Requirements for PUBG: New State

No official iOS requirements for PUBG: New State have been released, but most games on Apple devices often just require at least one of the latest two iterations of iOS, so mostly every iPhone user should have no problem playing the game.

Are there any other requirements for PUBG: New State?

It's important to note that the most crucial thing you'll need when playing PUBG: New State will be a reliable, fast internet speed, or a steady connection to your phone service. While there are no specific internet or phone connection requirements for PUBG: New State, it's still going to be very beneficial for you to play on a steady connection in order to have the best experience possible.

As far as controllers go, we don't know whether or not PUBG: New State supports controllers just yet. The mobile PUBG game prior to this, PUBG Mobile, does not natively support controllers on Android, so it's unknown if New State will. The developers have been working hard on the game, taking feedback from participants in various PUBG: New State Alpha testing rounds.

Get ready to play

Pubg New State Play

PUBG: NEW STATE

Play the new PUBG chapter on a wide range of Android devices.

The device requirements for PUBG: New State aren't too intensive, meaning a ton of players can give it a shot now.

