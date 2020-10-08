What you need to know
- The PSN web and mobile store is reportedly being overhauled later in October.
- As part of this change, PS3 games, PS Vita games, avatars and themes will no longer be available for purchase.
- The wishlist is also being removed.
- The PS5 is set to release on November 12.
As the next generation of console gaming is practically a month away, Sony is continuing to prepare with changes to its ecosystem. Now, according to outlets like Push Square and Planete Vita, the PSN web store is reportedly being updated later in October. As part of this update, PS3 and PS Vita games won't be available through the online store anymore. If you want to buy those games digitally, you'll need to boot up those particular devices.
Avatars and themes are also reportedly being removed, though you'll still be able to access any content that you've purchased so far. With the PS5 set to arrive on November 12 in the U.S and a global release on November 19, so if this pans out, it makes sense that Sony would choose to overhaul its online store now. As yet, we have not seen what the new UI for the PS5 looks like, so that could be shown when Sony officially announces any storefront changes.
Sony recently provided an official PS5 teardown, showing just how the console is put together and features like a large heatsink and liquid metal to keep the system cool.
