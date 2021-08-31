Sony's PlayStation Network appears to be down across all PlayStation platforms, including PS5 and PS4. A number of people on social media have been reporting their difficulties signing in and accessing anything from their account, and a look at PlayStation's status website shows that all services are affected at the moment.

Down Detector has also seen a huge spike in reports regarding PSN in the past hour across the United States. According to Sony's website, these issues have been persisting since 2:34pm ET on August 31.

If you try to access your PlayStation account right now on consoles, you'll be met with a screen that says the PlayStation Network is currently undergoing maintenance. It's unclear if this maintenance was planned beforehand, but the company did not communicate it with players if that's the case.

PlayStation has yet to acknowledge the issue or provide a timetable for when services will be restored. While there are a number of things you can do when PSN is down in order to try and play your games, they may not work because maintenance is occurring. Until Sony makes a statement, the best course of action you can take right now is to unfortunately wait.

We'll continue to update this story with more information and if the network comes back online. Fingers crossed it's soon and we don't need to wait several hours for a fix.