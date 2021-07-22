[Update, July 22 (1:10 pm ET)]: Added new information from Akamai on a fix for the outage. Update, July 22 (2:15 pm ET): PlayStation Support shows network back online after Akamai fix.
What you need to know
- PlayStation Network appears to be down for many users.
- The outage has spiked on DownDetector.
- PlayStation Support has officially confirmed that there are multiple issues right now.
- Games like Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Genshin Impact appear to be impacted by a larger outage as well.
- As of 2:15 pm ET, services should be back online.
If you're having trouble accessing PSN (PlayStation Network) right now on your PS4 or PS5, you're not alone. Many users are reporting problems accessing the service, or running into errors even if they are able to connect. Per DownDetector, there's been a massive surge in reported problems recently. PlayStation Support initially was not reporting any problems however, the site now confirms that there's an ongoing outage affecting all aspects of PSN.
A lot of the best PS5 games don't require an internet connection but some do, meaning you might not be able to access multiplayer or online modes through this outage. It's worth noting that Steam and the Epic Games Store launcher also appear to be undergoing an outage right now, so the two are almost certainly connected.
This issue appears to be larger than just the PlayStation Network. Some of the biggest online games like Call of Duty, Genshin Impact, Apex Legends, and more are down right now due to apparent Akamai CDN issues connecting with DNS. It's unclear how long this issue will persist. Akamai has acknowledged problems with the service and is currently investigating.
Given the nature of this outage, constantly refreshing to try and sign in or powering your console on and off is unlikely to help. Resetting your router is also unlikely to see any improvement to your connection. If you're in the affected outage area, there's practically nothing you can do about it.
Meanwhile, Akamai Technologies, which may be the culprit behind a widespread internet woutage across many services and sites, has indicated that it has implemented a fix and that services should be coming back online. PlayStation support continues to report outages, but we'll keep you updates on any progress.
Update, July 22 (2:15 pm ET) ― PSN should be back online for PS4 and PS5 owners
The latest update to the PlayStation Network service status shows that all services should be back online and running normally.
