After months of relative radio silence, Sony finally detailed the PlayStation 5 specs we've all been waiting for. Though some of its previous rumors did not pan out — like the 9.2 TFLOP GPU some people had speculated (it's actually 10.28) — it is still less powerful on that front compared to the Xbox Series X, just not by much. And it's over twice as powerful as its predecessor, the PS4 Pro.

It's no surprise that Microsoft has aiming for more power and bigger numbers with the Xbox Series X after it was skewered last generation for being less powerful than Sony's machine. Still, with increased power comes diminishing returns, and what's clear is that even if the PS5 has a weaker CPU and GPU, it'll still be an incredible console. System architect Mark Cerny detailed the advantages of using an SSD and how players would encounter near-instant load times in games.