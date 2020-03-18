Ps5 Custom Graphic HeroSource: Android Central

After months of relative radio silence, Sony finally detailed the PlayStation 5 specs we've all been waiting for. Though some of its previous rumors did not pan out — like the 9.2 TFLOP GPU some people had speculated (it's actually 10.28) — it is still less powerful on that front compared to the Xbox Series X, just not by much. And it's over twice as powerful as its predecessor, the PS4 Pro.

It's no surprise that Microsoft has aiming for more power and bigger numbers with the Xbox Series X after it was skewered last generation for being less powerful than Sony's machine. Still, with increased power comes diminishing returns, and what's clear is that even if the PS5 has a weaker CPU and GPU, it'll still be an incredible console. System architect Mark Cerny detailed the advantages of using an SSD and how players would encounter near-instant load times in games.

Category PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X
Processor 8x Cores @ 3.5GHz Custom Zen 2 CPU 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz Custom Zen 2 CPU
Graphics 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs @ 2.23 GHz Custom RDNA 2 12.155 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2
Memory 16 GB GDDR6, 256-bit 16 GB GDDR6, 320mb bus
Memory Bandwidth 448GB/s 10 GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s
Internal Storage 825GB Custom NVME SSD 1 TB Custom NVME SSD
I/O Throughput 5.5GB/s (Raw), 8-9GB/s (Compressed) 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed)
Expandable Storage NVMe SSD slot 1 TB Custom SSD expansion card
External Storage USB external HDD support USB external HDD support
Optical Drive 4K UHD Blu-Ray drive 4K UHD Blu-Ray drive
Size Unknown 301mm x 151mm x 151mm
Release date Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020

You notice that the SSD is oddly less than 1TB. Here's what Eurogamer and Mark Cerny have to say about why this is:

...Sony's solution is proprietary, 825GB is most optimal match for the 12-channel interface and there are other advantages too. In short, Sony had more freedom to adapt its design: 'We can look at the available NAND flash parts and construct something with optimal price performance. Someone constructing an M.2 drive presumably does not have that freedom, it would be difficult to market and sell if it were not one of those standard sizes,' Mark Cerny says.

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are expected to hit store shelves Holiday 2020. There is speculation that due to COVID-19 that the next generation of consoles may be delayed or at least experience supply shortages. At this point in time that des not appear to be the case, but only time will tell how events unfold.

