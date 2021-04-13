The PS5, which is Sony's most powerful console yet, will begin receiving its first major software update tomorrow. Sony says the update is "packed with new features and improvements" and will enhance users' gaming experience on the console.

The biggest highlight of the new update is the ability to transfer games from the console's built-in SSD to USB extended storage. It is worth noting that you won't be able to play the best PS5 games directly from USB extended storage, since they are designed to "take advantage of the console's ultra-high-speed SSD." However, you can copy a game back to the console's SSD whenever you want to play. Sony is also working on adding storage expansion support via M.2 drives to the PS5, but there's no word on exactly when it will arrive.