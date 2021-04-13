What you need to know
- Sony has announced the first major system software update for its PS5 console.
- The update will add the ability to transfer your PS5 games to USB extended storage.
- It will also bring new social features, along with enhanced control and personalization options.
The PS5, which is Sony's most powerful console yet, will begin receiving its first major software update tomorrow. Sony says the update is "packed with new features and improvements" and will enhance users' gaming experience on the console.
The biggest highlight of the new update is the ability to transfer games from the console's built-in SSD to USB extended storage. It is worth noting that you won't be able to play the best PS5 games directly from USB extended storage, since they are designed to "take advantage of the console's ultra-high-speed SSD." However, you can copy a game back to the console's SSD whenever you want to play. Sony is also working on adding storage expansion support via M.2 drives to the PS5, but there's no word on exactly when it will arrive.
Aside from storage expansion, the other major highlight of the update is support for Cross-generation Share Play. This means PS5 users can now share their game screen, pass your controller virtually, or play co-op games together with friends on PS4 consoles. Users will also see a selection of their friends' joinable game sessions on both PS5 and PS4 consoles.
The update also brings an improved Game Base menu with quicker access to improved content and features, the ability to quickly disable in-game chat and adjust players' volume, screen zoom, new trophy settings, and additional options to customize your game library.
Here's everything you need to know about Android TV
We all know that Android powers phones and tablets, but did you know it's also an operating system for TVs? Here's everything you need to know about Android TV!
Netgear Nighthawk RAX120 Review: Massive Capacity
The Nighthawk RAX120 is one of the fastest routers you can get with 12 Wi-Fi 6 streams and a 5Gbps Ethernet port. Not everyone needs this much speed but you can be sure that this router will keep up with any internet connection for years to come.
Google I/O 2021 preview: Here's what to expect at this year's event
The annual Google I/O developer conference is back this year after a brief hiatus, so let's take a look at some of the announcements that we're likely to see.
Here are the best charging stands on which to rest your PS5 controllers
You have several options when it comes to charging your DualSense. Here are a few of the best for users who want to keep their PS5 controllers topped off.