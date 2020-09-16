Demons Souls DragonSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Sony has confirmed that the PS5 will release with Demon's Souls, Spider-Man, Sackboy, and more.
  • It was also revealed in a blog post that first-party PS5 games will cost $70.
  • The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will release on November 12 for $499 and $499.

Sony has confirmed several of its first-party titles that will be coming to PS5 including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Sackboy, and more. While we already expected Spider-Man to be a launch title, it's good to hear confirmation that the Demon's Souls remake would be as well.

PS5 Launch games

  • Astro's Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5
  • Demon's Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)
  • Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – US$49.99/¥5,900/€59.99 (RRP)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Mile Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)
  • Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – US$59.99/¥6,900/€69.99 (RRP)

Hidden in PlayStation blog post regarding this announcement is the fact that Sony is raising the prices of its first-party games. It looks like going forward on the PS5, Sony titles will cost $70, a $10 increase from the previous generation.

Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will release for $499 and $399, respectively, in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Everywhere else in the world the consoles will release on November 19.

Holiday 2020

PlayStation 5

Get your hands on it before it sells out

The PS5 will go up for preorder tomorrow starting at select retailers. With two versions to choose from, you'll be able to pick which best suits your budget. PS5 is the place to be for next-gen exclusives like Spider-Man and Horizon Forbidden West.

PlayStation 5

Main

PlayStation 5

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.