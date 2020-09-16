Sony has confirmed several of its first-party titles that will be coming to PS5 including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Sackboy, and more. While we already expected Spider-Man to be a launch title, it's good to hear confirmation that the Demon's Souls remake would be as well.

PS5 Launch games

Astro's Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5

Demon's Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – US$49.99/¥5,900/€59.99 (RRP)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Mile Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – US$59.99/¥6,900/€69.99 (RRP)

Hidden in PlayStation blog post regarding this announcement is the fact that Sony is raising the prices of its first-party games. It looks like going forward on the PS5, Sony titles will cost $70, a $10 increase from the previous generation.

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will release for $499 and $399, respectively, in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Everywhere else in the world the consoles will release on November 19.