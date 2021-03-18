What you need to know
- Project Athia is a new IP from Square Enix and Luminous Productions.
- The game has been renamed from Project Athia to Forspoken.
- The protagonist is a young woman named Frey Holland.
- Forspoken is set to be available on PS5 and PC at some point in 2022.
During Square Enix Presents spring showcase earlier today, we got a new look at Project Athia, a new IP from Square Enix and Luminous Productions. Project Athia has been renamed Forspoken and the game stars Ella Balinka, who portrays a young woman named Frey Holland. You can check out the new teaser footage below
The game takes place in the land of Athia, where mysterious creatures like dragons roam. Holland is described as learning to harness magic in order to overcome the challenges around her.
Not a lot is currently known about this mysterious new IP however, we do know that's it's coming to PS5 and PC at some point in 2022. According to disclaimer text from a PlayStation promotional trailer, it's a two year timed exclusive to PS5.
Forspoken isn't the only big upcoming Square Enix title arriving on PlayStation first, as Final Fantasy 16 is a timed PS5 exclusive as well, though unlike Forspoken, it doesn't currently have a release date or even a release window.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
