Project Athia is a new IP being developed by Square Enix for PS5 and PC. While there's not a lot known about it, this epic fantasy title was announced back in June 2020 as a console exclusive at launch for PS5. Now, thanks to a new trailer showcasing known PS5 games, we have an idea of how long it will stay bound to Sony's console.

Per this trailer, Project Athia is console exclusive to PS5 for at least two years. It will be available on PC the same day it comes to PS5. So if you're playing on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you're going to be waiting for a long time. You can see the full marketing trailer below.