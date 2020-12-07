Project Athia Reveal Trailer ImageSource: Square Enix (screenshot)

  • Project Athia is a new IP being developed by Square Enix and Luminous Productions.
  • According to a new PlayStation marketing trailer, it's console exclusive to PS5 for two years.
  • The game does not currently have a release date.

Project Athia is a new IP being developed by Square Enix for PS5 and PC. While there's not a lot known about it, this epic fantasy title was announced back in June 2020 as a console exclusive at launch for PS5. Now, thanks to a new trailer showcasing known PS5 games, we have an idea of how long it will stay bound to Sony's console.

Per this trailer, Project Athia is console exclusive to PS5 for at least two years. It will be available on PC the same day it comes to PS5. So if you're playing on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you're going to be waiting for a long time. You can see the full marketing trailer below.

Project Athia is being developed by Luminous Productions using the Luminous Engine that was first used in Final Fantasy 15. Project Athia does not currently have a release date or even a release window, so don't expect to play it anytime soon. It's not the only timed PS5 console exclusive from Square Enix either, as Final Fantasy 16 is also coming exclusively to PS5 at launch.

