If you've been waiting to pick up Amazon's upgraded Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, this year's Prime Day event is the perfect time to do it. If you aren't sure, as a parent, I can tell you that when it comes to kids tech, Amazon devices are some of the best out there. So when you have a chance to pick up one of best Android tablets for kids and save 40% — it's too good of a deal not to take advantage of.
If you're new to the Amazon Fire Kids line of tablets, not to worry because we can help you know all you need to so you can make the best decision for you and your child. Firstly, Amazon doesn't tone down its hardware for kids. Instead, it takes the same Amazon Fire 10 HD tablet for adults and adds things to make parents and kids extra happy.
Just like with the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, the Fire HD 10 Kids tablet has a 10.1" HD display that has excellent colors and brightness to work in almost every lighting condition. In addition, your child will have no trouble hearing any of the over 20,000 age-appropriate games, movies, or books, thanks to the Dolby Atmos tuned dual speakers. Don't worry, when they want to play and you need some quiet, there's a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth for using a great set of kids headphones.
All of those age-appropriate movies, games, and books I mentioned are all part of the Amazon Kids and Kids+ software layer that curates digital content to ensure it's safe for children. But that software is about more than just apps and movies.
Amazon Kids and Kids+ is where you'll likely find the most crucial feature — parental controls. As a parent of two kids, I can tell you that this is by far my favorite feature. It lets you do everything from adjusting the content age range to the look of the interface and usage times to viewing what your child spends their time on. All of that and more help to make the Amazon Fire HD 10 a fantastic choice for kids.
The cherry on the top is that the tablet comes with a kid-proof case to make it easier to hold for kids and ensure the device stays safe. However, should anything happen to the tablet, it comes with a two-year worry-free warranty where Amazon will replace it for free! If you think your child may have trouble managing a large tablet like the Fire HD 10 Kids, we have some deals on the smaller options that still get all of the same great features as the big tablet.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids
The Fire HD 8 Kids offers the same performance and software as the Fire HD 10 Kids, only in a smaller package. This tablet is perfect for smaller hands with an 8" HD display and the same Dolby Atmos dual speakers.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids
If you want a kids tablet on a budget with the best parental controls, a massive library of content for kids, and the peace of mind that the device will be safe, then the Amazon Fire 7 Kids is the way to go.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Amazon has taken 40% off of the Fire TV Stick Lite to celebrate Prime Day
The Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the most impressive streaming devices we've seen, and it's not because of the power under the hood. Equipped with the Alexa Voice Remote, the Fire TV Stick Lite can do everything the 4K version can, minus the 4K quality and the ability to control your TV with its remote.
Save 50% on one of the best streaming devices for Prime Day
For Prime Day 2021, we knew that Amazon was going to offer some discounts on its own devices. What we didn't expect was to see the Fire TV Stick 4K reduced by 50%, making it one of the best streaming devices priced at just $25.
Got a new Chromebook? You need these 25 tips and tricks!
Every Chromebook is a powerful tool that's just waiting to be used to its full potential, and once you know a few tricks, you'll feel like you're getting even more value out of your inexpensive computer.
Get your doodle on with the best high-tech drawing tablet
Aching to incorporate freehand lines into your digital creations? Sounds like you need a drawing tablet! We've put together the best models for your perusing pleasure.