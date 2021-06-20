If you've been waiting to pick up Amazon's upgraded Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, this year's Prime Day event is the perfect time to do it. If you aren't sure, as a parent, I can tell you that when it comes to kids tech, Amazon devices are some of the best out there. So when you have a chance to pick up one of best Android tablets for kids and save 40% — it's too good of a deal not to take advantage of.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is the perfect device for media consumption for kids. It has the hardware and software to grow up with your child, so they'll be able to get everything they need doing on one device. $120 at Amazon