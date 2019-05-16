Huawei is the unparalleled leader in 5G. We are ready and willing to engage with the US government and come up with effective measures to ensure product security. Restricting Huawei from doing business in the US will not make the US more secure or stronger; instead, this will only serve to limit the US to inferior yet more expensive alternatives, leaving the US lagging behind in 5G deployment, and eventually harming the interests of US companies and consumers. In addition, unreasonable restrictions will infringe upon Huawei's rights and raise other serious legal

Amidst the ongoing scuffles between the U.S. and foreign countries over networking and infrastructure security, President Trump has declared a "national emergency" with an executive order to address what's deemed to be a serious threat facing the country. The order's claim is that the "communications technology and services" being used in the U.S. are unnecessarily vulnerable — and even being actively exploited — due to "foreign adversaries" being involved in the network operations.

The order aims to start fixing this problem by authorizing the commerce secretary to block transactions involving communications technology built by companies that are deemed to be controlled by foreign adversaries that put the U.S. at an "unacceptable" risk or pose any sort of threat of espionage or destruction of critical infrastructure. The wording of the order is particularly broad, as is often the case, to give the government a considerable amount of leeway with what it determines to be a "foreign adversary" and what level of threat warrants blocking the acquisitions or transactions. The order also doesn't target a specific type of infrastructure technology, such as upcoming 5G networks: