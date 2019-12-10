What you need to know
- Predator: Hunting Grounds will be released on PS4 and PC on April 24, 2020.
- The game is the second major title from the studio behind the Friday the 13th game.
- Sony showed off a bloody gameplay video detailing character classes and weapons.
Sony's upcoming Predator slaughter-fest will hit Playstation 4 consoles and PCs on April 24, 2020. The multiplayer Predator: Hunting Grounds will pit one player as the Predator versus up to four players as humans. Developer Illfonic previously released the Friday the 13th game with a similar concept, in which one player was Jason and the rest were camp counselors.
Predator: Hunting Grounds is coming to PS4 & PC April 24, 2020!— PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 10, 2019
Deadly Predator weapons and three Predator classes detailed here: https://t.co/Y7WITwiAVb pic.twitter.com/mrk8hIO73Z
Sony also unveiled gameplay footage with more details about how the Predator gameplay will work. There will be at least three classes of Predator, including the Hunter, Berserker, and Scout, and a variety of weapons straight from the films (both the good and the bad ones). Attributes like invisibility, that cool shoulder plasma cannon, and plenty of sharp impaling tools are on display. There are also numerous armor options with plenty of color choices.
The game will feature male and female body shapes for the predators, and players who pre-order will have access to a Predator skin that comes from the 1987 original movie, as well as early access to a really big gun wielded by Governor Jesse Ventura in the same film.
Killer Console
Playstation 4 Pro
The best Playstation experience
The PS4 Pro is the best gaming console you can buy right now, ready to take on Predators and the newest round of 4K console games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
All Pixel phones running Android 10 will get automatic screen calling
Google recently introduced automatic screen calling as part of the big Pixel feature drop. It was thought to be a Pixel 4 exclusive, but now Google is saying it will come to all Pixel phones running Android 10 "over the coming weeks."
Carrier Services update enables RCS on Verizon, more Android phones
Did all your non-Verizon friends get RCS a few weeks back and you feel left out? Never fear, Google is here to save the day with a new Carrier Services update that enables the feature. We'll tell you what you need to do.
Are you going to get the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition?
The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition is now available for purchase at T-Mobile in the U.S. It's one of the few 5G phones available in the country, and looking through the AC forums, a lot of folks are pretty stoked for it.
PlayStation 4 games you have to play right now
If you're looking for some great games to play on your PlayStation 4 then look no further. We've rounded up the best titles you can buy!