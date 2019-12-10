Predator Hunting GroundsSource: Sony Playstation

  • Predator: Hunting Grounds will be released on PS4 and PC on April 24, 2020.
  • The game is the second major title from the studio behind the Friday the 13th game.
  • Sony showed off a bloody gameplay video detailing character classes and weapons.

Sony's upcoming Predator slaughter-fest will hit Playstation 4 consoles and PCs on April 24, 2020. The multiplayer Predator: Hunting Grounds will pit one player as the Predator versus up to four players as humans. Developer Illfonic previously released the Friday the 13th game with a similar concept, in which one player was Jason and the rest were camp counselors.

Sony also unveiled gameplay footage with more details about how the Predator gameplay will work. There will be at least three classes of Predator, including the Hunter, Berserker, and Scout, and a variety of weapons straight from the films (both the good and the bad ones). Attributes like invisibility, that cool shoulder plasma cannon, and plenty of sharp impaling tools are on display. There are also numerous armor options with plenty of color choices.

Predator Hunting GameplaySource: Sony Playstation

The game will feature male and female body shapes for the predators, and players who pre-order will have access to a Predator skin that comes from the 1987 original movie, as well as early access to a really big gun wielded by Governor Jesse Ventura in the same film.

