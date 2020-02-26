Predator Hunting Grounds Promo ImageSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

What you need to know

  • Predator: Hunting Grounds is getting a free trial ahead of release.
  • The trial is open to players on both PlayStation 4 and PC, who can play together through cross-play.
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds is currently scheduled to be available on April 24, 2020.
  • You can preorder Predator: Hunting Grounds on PlayStation 4 for $40 at Amazon.

If you're looking forward to Sony and Illfonic's upcoming asymmetrical title Predator: Hunting Grounds, you're in luck. PlayStation has announced a free trial for the game is coming ahead of launch on March 27. This trial is open to players on PS4 and PC, who can play together with cross-play. You can also take a look at bit of new gameplay below.

The trial will only be available through March 29, so if you're interested, hop in that weekend. Predator: Hunting Grounds was first revealed back in 2019 and if you'd like another look, you can check out some older gameplay here. Predator: Hunting Grounds is currently scheduled to release on April 24, 2020 on both PS4 and PC through the Epic Games Store.

A new experience

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Welcome to the jungle

Predator: Hunting Grounds allows players to take on the role of the iconic Predator — or the squad of soldiers trying to survive against this extraterrestrial hunter.

