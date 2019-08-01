A new Digimon role-playing title is on the way from Bandai Namco. Digimon ReArise is set to launch on mobile devices later this year and ahead of launch, players who are interested can pre-register right now. If someone pre-registers, they'll receive a DigiEgg that is going to (eventually) turn into a Pumpkinmon. You'll receive this special reward once the number of registered players around the world hits 500,000.

The story of this game begins as a new Digimon named Herissmon shows up. From there, new threats known only as the Spirals make themselves apparent, forcing you to handle the situation. Along the way, you'll run into both friends and foes aplenty.

Digimon ReArise is based around real-time combat, with fights that can go up to 5v5. You can team up with other Tamers and in the future, you'll even be able to challenge other Tamers, leading to some intense duels. When you're not fighting, your Digimon are resting or playing in a special DigiTown, where you can help them train and evolve.