You can check out the brand-new Android release trailer for Slay the Spire below.

Slay the Spire is a very popular game from MegaCrit and Humble Games that combines roguelike aspects with the well-founded card deck-building genre. Slay the Spire has already made its name known on every platform known to man, including PlayStation, PC, Xbox, Switch, and even iOS, where it tops our list of Best iPad Games . The only platform that was missing was Google's Android, but even that particular platform will fall to Slay the Spire when it launches there on February 3.

Players will soon be able to conquer the Spire with their custom-built card deck and characters no matter where they play. Slay the Spire gets regular content updates and support and includes a continually expanding universe of hundreds of different cards with which to play.

While Slay the Spire joins Android in the Google Play Store on February 3, 2021, it isn't immediately clear how much the game will cost. The iOS version currently costs $9.99, so a similar price is likely on Android, but we won't know anything until closer to or at launch.

If you're looking for some great games to play right now on your Android device, check out our list of Best Android Games, and don't be surprised if Slay the Spire joins the list on February 3.