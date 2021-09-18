Preorders for the iPhone 13 have finally arrived, with people scrambling to get their hands on the latest and greatest from Apple. It wasn't exactly smooth sailing, though, with many facing errors when trying to order with their Apple Card, Apple Pay, or through iUP upgrade flow.

Not only that, but many orders are now expected to arrive in mid-October.

Despite the errors, many people were still able to process their orders for the new phone. And while our viewership mainly consists of Android fans, we know there are plenty of readers who use Apple products. In fact, some Android Central staff are fans of devices like the iPad Pro (2021), and we want to know if you've preordered any of Apple's new products.

Did you pre-order any of the new Apple products?

The iPhone 13 isn't much of a significant change from the well-received iPhone 12. Still, it brings an upgraded A15 Bionic chip, improved cameras with better video capabilities, low-light capture, and a 20% smaller notch. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max received some display upgrades thanks to the new variable refresh rate panel that can transition between 10Hz and 120Hz depending on the content displayed. It's a feature that has appeared on some of the best Android phones, so it's nice to see Apple stepping up.

Buyers can also look forward to more storage, starting at 128GB for the same price as last year's models, which is a nice change.

The new iPads are also available for preorder, including the redesigned iPad Mini, more like a small iPad Pro. It features the upgraded chip, Apple Pencil support and has transitioned to USB-C instead of Lighting.

Lastly, while the new Apple Watch Series 7 was announced earlier this week, rumored production issues mean interested buyers won't be able to get their hands on the wearable until later this fall. Sad face.

Comment below and let us know what you preordered and why or why you decided not to. Of course, you could just wait for the Google Pixel 6.