When Google Glass first launched, it was seen as a marvel ahead of its time. However, it faced a ton of criticism around privacy and aesthetics, with some users lovingly referred to as "Glassholes." Needless to say, Glass didn't exactly take off as a consumer product, but it has since inspired the birth of many more smart glasses as the technology matured.
With more companies launching their own smart glasses, we want to know if they're something you're interested in buying.
It's worth noting that there are a few different types of smart glasses on the market. The most basic form are the audio glasses, something like the Razer Anzu that I reviewed. They look largely like normal glasses but feature built-in speakers, Bluetooth, and touch controls. These are largely good for listening to music, taking calls, or even gaming.
Then there are the social glasses, which are a bit more connected. This is akin to the Facebook Ray-Ban Stories or even the Snapchat Spectacles, which feature cameras for capturing photos and videos that can be uploaded online.
Next up are the smart aR (Assisted Reality) glasses. The new OPPO Air Glass takes this approach, offering various apps to help users interact with their environment. This includes turn-by-turn navigation, live translation, teleprompting, and more. This is also the direction that Meta seems to want to go in with its wearable ambitions, even as the company focuses on improving its best VR headsets.
Then there are the smart AR (Augmented Reality) glasses. These are much more fully-featured, acting almost as a replacement for your smartphone. The Nreal Light are the most recent examples of mixed-reality glasses, allowing you to watch movies, play games, or navigate your smartphone.
With that in mind, let us know what you think about smart glasses and whether or not you'd be interested in buying a pair. And if you already have, let us know more about your experience so far.
