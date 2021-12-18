When Google Glass first launched, it was seen as a marvel ahead of its time. However, it faced a ton of criticism around privacy and aesthetics, with some users lovingly referred to as "Glassholes." Needless to say, Glass didn't exactly take off as a consumer product, but it has since inspired the birth of many more smart glasses as the technology matured.

With more companies launching their own smart glasses, we want to know if they're something you're interested in buying.

Are you interested in buying smart glasses?

It's worth noting that there are a few different types of smart glasses on the market. The most basic form are the audio glasses, something like the Razer Anzu that I reviewed. They look largely like normal glasses but feature built-in speakers, Bluetooth, and touch controls. These are largely good for listening to music, taking calls, or even gaming.