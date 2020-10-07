Polar, the Finnish fitness company, today announced an update to its popular Vantage smart fitness watch, the Vantage V2. The new model has a refined design, and boasts a number of advanced training modes and features to help all levels of athletes maximize their performance. This upgrade comes fast on the heels of the Polar Grit X, which was launched earlier this summer.

Justin Chacona, Chief Marketing Officer at Polar, said the company wanted to release this product now because "people are turning to fitness as a release during what has obviously been a stressful time." Chacona said the advanced training modes and guidance of the Vantage V2 are important because "listening to your body is one thing, (but) understanding what it is telling you is an altogether different story." Polar believes it is in a unique position to help users collect, interpret, and act upon their personal health data, having been one of the early pioneers of wearable heart rate and sports technology.

This second version of the Vantage series has a sleek new design, with clicky, tactile buttons and premium aluminum casing that is 21% lighter than the previous version. Users won't have to worry about battery life with the V2's multiple power-saving options that can get from 40 to 100 hours of training time. The always-on color touch display is also water-resistant up to 100m.