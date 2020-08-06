We've known for quite a bit that developer Crema Games had plans to bring Temtem to PS4 at one point, but now the studio has confirmed that Temtem is coming to PS5 . During Sony's latest State of Play, Temtem was shown off in a new trailer slated for a 2021 release.

Seek adventure in the lovely Airborne Archipelago alongside your Temtem squad. Catch every Temtem, battle other tamers, customize your character, join a friend's adventure and explore the dynamic online world.

Temtem took a lot of flak for essentially being a Pokémon clone, but it owns its similarities. What Pokémon hasn't done has made a true MMO-style game, and that's exactly the void that Temtem fills. What's a little odd from the trailer is that there was no mention of a PS4 release. It's unclear if that is still in the plans or if the developer has abandoned it entirely to focus on Sony's upcoming next-gen machine.

You can currently play it in Early Access on Steam, and as you'll note from its user reviews, it's gotten quite the positive reception.