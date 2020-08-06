What you need to know
- Temtem is a creature-collection game in the style of Pokémon.
- Where it differs from Pokémon is that it's an MMO with a greater emphasis on online elements.
- Developer Crema Games revealed that it is coming to PS5 in 2021.
We've known for quite a bit that developer Crema Games had plans to bring Temtem to PS4 at one point, but now the studio has confirmed that Temtem is coming to PS5. During Sony's latest State of Play, Temtem was shown off in a new trailer slated for a 2021 release.
Seek adventure in the lovely Airborne Archipelago alongside your Temtem squad. Catch every Temtem, battle other tamers, customize your character, join a friend's adventure and explore the dynamic online world.
Temtem took a lot of flak for essentially being a Pokémon clone, but it owns its similarities. What Pokémon hasn't done has made a true MMO-style game, and that's exactly the void that Temtem fills. What's a little odd from the trailer is that there was no mention of a PS4 release. It's unclear if that is still in the plans or if the developer has abandoned it entirely to focus on Sony's upcoming next-gen machine.
You can currently play it in Early Access on Steam, and as you'll note from its user reviews, it's gotten quite the positive reception.
