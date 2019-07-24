What you need to know
- Pokémon Masters is an upcoming mobile Pokémon game for iOS and Android devices.
- The game focuses on 3v3 battles, with a special tournament taking place on the island of Pasio.
- There's a new series of videos breaking down the gameplay mechanics.
- You can pre-register to play right now.
Pokémon Masters is an new mobile Pokémon that will take players to the island of Pasio. There, a special tournament called the Pokémon Masters League is being held. In this game, aspiring Trainers will need to fight in 3v3 battles using something called the Sync system, making friends, building a team and defeating rival trainers along the way.
If that sounds exciting, then there's great news: Pre-registration for Pokémon Masters is open right now on iOS and Android devices! There's now an official YouTube channel for the game and they've released several different videos. Each new video breaks down particular aspects of the combat or the new mechanics that players will find in Pokémon Masters.
If you're on Android, they recommend using a device that has been updated to Android 7.0 or later, with at least 2GB of RAM.
Welcome to Pasio
Pokémon Masters
The Pokémon Masters League awaits!
Pokémon Masters is a new kind of Pokémon training and battling experience. This mobile title transports you to Pasio, where you'll need to fight other trainers and build your own crew.
Get the most out of your Android gaming experience
SteelSeries Stratus Duo ($60 at Amazon)
A great Bluetooth controller for use with Android games that offer gamepad support that also includes a wireless USB dongle for gaming on PCs. Highly recommended!
Ventev Powercell 6010+ Portable USB-C Charger ($37 at Amazon)
This battery pack from Ventev is recommended so often because it's so compact and convenient. You get a built-in USB-C cord, built-in AC prong for charging the unit, and 6000mAh battery capacity.
Spigen Style Ring ($13 at Amazon)
Of all the phone mounts and kickstands we've tested, the most consistently reliable and sturdy is the original Spigen Style Ring. It also has a minimalist hook mount for your car's dashboard.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.