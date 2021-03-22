POCO is here with yet another powerful smartphone, the POCO X3 Pro. if you looked at the POCO X3 NFC and wanted more, this phone is for you. It comes with everything you'll want in a cheap Android smartphone, but with one exception. Let's dive into the pros first.

If you're familiar with POCO phones, you know what to expect. There's a powerful processor, the Snapdragon 860. There's a large lovely 6.67-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It'll be protexted but Gorilla Glass 6, so expect some drop and scratch resistance. You're getting UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM to keep things speedy, and a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging to keep this all chugging along nicely.

POCO is aiming this phone at gamers as well. Aside from the 120Hz refresh rate, you'll find a 240Hz touch sampling rate. You'll also find what the company dubs "studio-quality" dual speakers. Marketing fluff aside, we've reviewed phones from the company before, so we already know a bit of what to expect from this. If it's as good as the Poco M3 or F1, it'll be a good experience for gaming, music, and streaming video.