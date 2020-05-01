A recent rumor had claimed that the Redmi K30 Pro will soon launch in global markets as the POCO F2 Pro. While POCO has focused only on the Indian market so far, it appears the F2 Pro could be the brand's first phone for global markets.

As per a new report from Portuguese website 4gnews, the POCO F2 Pro will be nearly as expensive as the OnePlus 8 in Portugal. The publication claims the upcoming POCO flagship will start at €649 ($712) in Portugal for the base 6GB/128GB version and go up to €749 ($823) for the 8GB/256GB version. For reference, the OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at €719 in Portugal, and the POCO F1 had been launched in Europe at a starting price of €329 in August 2018.

Since the POCO F2 Pro is expected to be based on the Redmi K30 Pro, it will likely be identical to the Redmi flagship in most areas. The Redmi K30 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor and sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It also has a quad-camera array on the back with a 64MP primary sensor, a motorized pop-up 20MP selfie camera, and a 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

What might disappoint many POCO fans, however, is that the Redmi K30 Pro only has a 60Hz display. The Redmi K30, which was launched as the POCO X2 in February this year, features a 120Hz display.

