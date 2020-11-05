What you need to know
- PlayStation Support shared new videos today to help players transition from PS4 to PS5.
- These videos go over system-level recommended settings, account usage and carrying over save data or games.
- The PS5 is set to be released on November 12, 2020.
PlayStation support shared three new videos today, diving into how players can transition more easily from PS4 to PS5. For starters, there's a video going over different system-level recommended settings, which you can set so they are applied to different games, where applicable. This includes things like difficulty modes, performance versus visual modes and more.
There's also a video on using your PlayStation Network account.
Finally, there's a video explaining the process of carrying over your PS4 data, like games and save files, to PS5.
You'll want to choose what you install very carefully, as there's a limited amount of space on the internal SSD which cannot be expanded immediately at launch.
The PS5 is set to be released on November 12 in the U.S, UK, Japan and a few other countries, with a global release on November 19. Some of the launch games include titles like Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
