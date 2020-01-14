Sometimes it's good to look back and see what you accomplished in a year. To that end, PlayStation is rewarding players for checking out their PlayStation gaming in 2019 stats with MyPSYear2019. To check out your PlayStation stats from last year, go to this link here and sign in.

There, you'll be shown what your top games played in 2019 were, with a breakdown of the hours put into each, the number of trophies earn and your top genre. You'll also receive some free PSN avatars and a theme. The exact avatar you are given as your gaming title for 2019 will depend on what types of games you played overall. There are seven avatars in total, with specific recognition for players who like action-adventure games, shooters, sports titles and more.