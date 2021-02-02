PlayStation Now continues to add new games from month-to-month.

What you need to know

PlayStation Now is Sony's gaming subscription service that offers access to a revolving selection of games.

Starting today, six new games are available as part of PlayStation Now's February lineup.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III, arguably the headlining game, is available until April 29, 2021.

Five other games are included like Detroit: Become Human, Little Nightmares, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and more.

PlayStation Now, Sony's game subscription service, has revealed the PlayStation Now lineup for February 2021. February sees the addition of six new games to the service, which is a decent number of new arrivals for Sony's service. While none of these games may dominate our Best Games on PlayStation Now list, there are some pretty great options like Call of Duty: Black Ops III and Detroit: Become Human.

In case you missed it, PlayStation Now also added some new games in January that may be worth your attention.

The new arrivals to PlayStation Now in February 2021 include:

Call of Duty: Black Ops III , available until April 29, 2021

, available until April 29, 2021 WWE 2K Battlegrounds , available until August 2, 2021

, available until August 2, 2021 Detroit: Become Human , available indefinitely

, available indefinitely Darksiders Genesis , available indefinitely

, available indefinitely Little Nightmares , available indefinitely

, available indefinitely Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, available indefinitely

To help you get the most out of every game you play, check out our picks for the Best Headsets for PS5. If you're not familiar with what PlayStation Now is, subscribers can stream a rotating catalog of games to their PS4, PS5, and PC. Some games are also available to be downloaded directly.

Stream your games

PlayStation Now

Gaming where you want.

PlayStation Now allows users to stream 800 different games to their PS5, PS4 or PC, a good portion of which can be downloaded directly to your console. With an ever-growing library, it's a great option if you don't want to purchase a bunch of games.