What you need to know
- PlayStation Hits is a collection of games available for just $20 each.
- PS Hits is getting Horizon Zero Dawn, Nioh, and more games this summer.
- These prices are available at most retailers.
PlayStation Hits is receiving a whole lineup of new games just in time for summer vacation. Each game will now be available for just $20 and you can always tell when it's a PlayStation Hit from the red branding on its box.
A few of the highlights this time around include:
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
- Resident Evil 7
- Nioh
- God of War III Remastered
- Friday the 13th
The PlayStation Hits program has around 35 titles as of now including acclaimed exclusive games like Bloodborne, Uncharted 4, and The Last of Us, and the list only continues to grow.
Prices will become effective as of June 28, 2019, though Amazon is already listing the complete edition of Horizon: Zero Dawn for $20 currently.
Remember the past
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
Old meets new in this thrilling adventure
Follow a young warrior named Aloy as she attempts to uncover the truth behind the calamity that destroyed the world, and why some of its mechanical inhabitants are becoming corrupted, threatening her way of life and the lives of her tribe.
