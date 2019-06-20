PlayStation Hits is receiving a whole lineup of new games just in time for summer vacation. Each game will now be available for just $20 and you can always tell when it's a PlayStation Hit from the red branding on its box.

A few of the highlights this time around include:

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

Resident Evil 7

Nioh

God of War III Remastered

Friday the 13th

The PlayStation Hits program has around 35 titles as of now including acclaimed exclusive games like Bloodborne, Uncharted 4, and The Last of Us, and the list only continues to grow.

Prices will become effective as of June 28, 2019, though Amazon is already listing the complete edition of Horizon: Zero Dawn for $20 currently.