Google's AI-powered Recorder app, which has so far been available exclusively for Pixel 4 owners, is finally compatible (via 9to5Google) with older Pixel phones. This doesn't come as a surprise, however, since Google had confirmed last month that the app would be rolled out to older Pixel devices in a future software update.

The latest Google Recorder app v1.1.283481728 is now compatible with the Pixel 2, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3 series phones. If you have an original Pixel or Pixel XL, however, you will not be able to install the app on your device. While no other phones are officially supported currently, many users have reportedly been able to use the Recorder app by sideloading it on their devices.

The Recorder app uses the power of AI to automatically transcribe and label your audio recordings. You can even look for parts of a recording with the "exact match search" feature. In addition searching for any phrase or words, you can also search for recordings by location.

Google's older Pixel phones recently received a few other Pixel 4-exclusive features with the December security update. The Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 2 now have the same theme customization feature as the Pixel 4, along with the Live Caption feature. Additionally, the update added gesture navigation support on third-party launchers.

How to use the Pixel 4's Recorder app