The Google Pixel 4 is going to be announced in less than three weeks, but until then, the leaks just keep coming. Tonight, 9to5Google has had a small flood of them, including two about Motion Sense using details extracted from a Motion Sense APK provided to 9to5 by Nextrift.

The more important detail regards where Motion Sense will work, since Google has to get approval country by country for the spectrum that Motion Sense's Soli sensor uses. Not all countries will allow it now — and some countries will never allow it period — but these are the countries listed in the APK where Motion Sense should work:

American Samoa

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Guam

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Romania

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

United Kingdom

United States

Virgin Islands, U.S.

There was another list extracted from the Motion Sense app, of media apps that are whitelisted:

Amazon Music

Deezer

Google Play Music

iHeartRadio

Pandora

Spotify

Spotify Stations

YouTube Music

YouTube

It's not surprising to see Google's media apps on here — though I had been hoping the Google Podcasts app would be one of them — but Amazon Music and Deezer being included is a welcome surprise. We don't know if the whitelisted apps will just have more robust controls via Motion Sense or if they'll be the only apps supported at the beginning.

We'll find out October 15, but until then, let's hope Motion Sense is really as awesome as that promo video last month made it look.

Everything we know so far about the Google Pixel 4