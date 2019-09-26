What you need to know
- New leaks from 9to5Google include info extracted from the Motion Sense APK.
- Motion Sense will allegedly support 38 countries at launch.
- 9 apps are whitelisted by the app, including Spotify and Google Play Music.
The Google Pixel 4 is going to be announced in less than three weeks, but until then, the leaks just keep coming. Tonight, 9to5Google has had a small flood of them, including two about Motion Sense using details extracted from a Motion Sense APK provided to 9to5 by Nextrift.
The more important detail regards where Motion Sense will work, since Google has to get approval country by country for the spectrum that Motion Sense's Soli sensor uses. Not all countries will allow it now — and some countries will never allow it period — but these are the countries listed in the APK where Motion Sense should work:
- American Samoa
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czechia
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Guam
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Romania
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan, Province of China
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Virgin Islands, U.S.
There was another list extracted from the Motion Sense app, of media apps that are whitelisted:
- Amazon Music
- Deezer
- Google Play Music
- iHeartRadio
- Pandora
- Spotify
- Spotify Stations
- YouTube Music
- YouTube
It's not surprising to see Google's media apps on here — though I had been hoping the Google Podcasts app would be one of them — but Amazon Music and Deezer being included is a welcome surprise. We don't know if the whitelisted apps will just have more robust controls via Motion Sense or if they'll be the only apps supported at the beginning.
We'll find out October 15, but until then, let's hope Motion Sense is really as awesome as that promo video last month made it look.