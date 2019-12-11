On December 9, Google had its first Pixel feature drop, something it plans to do on a quarterly basis in the future. Part of the update included performance enhancements for all Pixel phones by improving memory management on the devices.

According to Google, this will help Pixel phones run multiple apps at once by proactively compressing cached applications. In particular, it singles out apps such as games and streaming content, but the improved memory management should help with all applications.

In general, Pixel phones have always outperformed other Android phones, offering one of the smoothest and fastest Android experiences around. The new memory enhancements will only serve to further widen the gap, but there is some good news for all of us non-Pixel users out there.