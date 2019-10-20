Google introduced an IR-based face unlock system on the Pixel 4 that it claims is just as secure as a fingerprint sensor. Google is so confident in its abilities that it doesn't offer a traditional fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 4 as a result.

However, reviewers soon found that face unlock works even with eyes closed, unlike other IR-based systems. That understandably led to a lot of consternation, and Google has now confirmed in a statement that it will roll out an update to the Pixel 4's face unlock system that will require eye detection. The downside? The update will only be available "in the coming months:"