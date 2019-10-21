Soon after unveiling the Pixel 4 series last week, Google confirmed that some new features from its latest phones will be making their way to older Pixel devices in the near future, including Live Captions and Astrophotography mode . Google has now confirmed (via AndroidAuthority ) on Twitter that the Pixel 4's Dual Exposure controls and Live HDR+ features will not be available on older Pixel smartphones.

Hi Mahfooz, Dual Exposure Controls and Live HDR+ require low-level capabilities in the hardware that are only available on Pixel 4, so they will not be available on older Pixel devices.

As per Google, Dual Exposure Controls and Live HDR+ require low-level capabilities in the hardware that are not available on older Pixel devices. Dual Exposure Controls, as the name of the feature suggests, allows users to control highlights and shadows with individual sliders in the viewfinder.

Live HDR+, on the other hand, provides a real-time preview of the final photo that you will get after the HDR+ processing is done. While it is disappointing that these two features will not be coming to the older Pixel 3 and 3a series, owners of older Pixel phones still have reasons to be excited. As mentioned earlier, Google is bringing Live Captions and the new Astrophotography mode to the Pixel 3 and 3a before the end of the year.