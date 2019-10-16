What you need to know
- Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL owners can choose to have software updates installed overnight automatically.
- Whenever a new software update is available, users will have the option to "Restart after 2:00 AM" in addition to just "Restart."
- The new "feature" makes it more convenient for users to install new updates.
Google's latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones come with a number of significant hardware upgrades over their predecessors. Along with the upgraded hardware, however, Google has also introduced a bevy of new software features with the Pixel 4 series. A very useful new feature, which wasn't actually officially announced by the company at its 'Made by Google' event yesterday, is the ability to schedule software updates to install automatically overnight.
As can be seen in the screenshot here, the Pixel 4 adds a new "Restart after 2:00 AM" option to install an update. On older Pixel devices, we only see a "Restart" option that lets users restart the device to install a new software update.
When you choose the "Restart after 2:00 AM" option, your Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL will automatically install the software update overnight. Needless to say, this new addition will make it much easier for users to have the latest updates installed on their device. If you cannot restart your phone when you receive a new update notification, you can now just schedule it to restart and update automatically overnight.
Google Pixel 4
Google's new Pixel 4 is, in many ways, an impressive upgrade over last year's Pixel 3. It comes with a smooth 90Hz AMOLED panel that boasts a 90Hz refresh rate, a motion-sensing Soli chip that enables the face unlock and Motion Sense features, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and a 12MP + 16MP dual camera setup at the back. The phone also offers an improved Night Sight mode with an astrophotography mode as well as live HDR+ previews.
