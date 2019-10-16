Google's latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones come with a number of significant hardware upgrades over their predecessors. Along with the upgraded hardware, however, Google has also introduced a bevy of new software features with the Pixel 4 series. A very useful new feature, which wasn't actually officially announced by the company at its 'Made by Google' event yesterday, is the ability to schedule software updates to install automatically overnight.

As can be seen in the screenshot here, the Pixel 4 adds a new "Restart after 2:00 AM" option to install an update. On older Pixel devices, we only see a "Restart" option that lets users restart the device to install a new software update.

When you choose the "Restart after 2:00 AM" option, your Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL will automatically install the software update overnight. Needless to say, this new addition will make it much easier for users to have the latest updates installed on their device. If you cannot restart your phone when you receive a new update notification, you can now just schedule it to restart and update automatically overnight.